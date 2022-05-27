GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UI. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $258.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. The business had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

