GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

