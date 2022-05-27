GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $196,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 306.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after buying an additional 561,631 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $97,732,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average of $200.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.67 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

