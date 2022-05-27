GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

Shares of EGP opened at $158.13 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.22 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average of $198.15.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

