Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GGDVY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. 376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

