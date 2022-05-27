Guess’, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research report issued on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guess’ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Guess”s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Guess’ Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.