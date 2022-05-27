Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.07 on Friday. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Guess’ by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guess’ by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Guess’ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guess’ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Guess’ by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 131,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

