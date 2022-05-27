Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

