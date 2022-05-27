Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.25.

NYSE:IQV opened at $207.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA has a one year low of $195.57 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 975,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,543,000 after acquiring an additional 118,139 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after acquiring an additional 162,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

