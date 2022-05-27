GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,238.00

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.94 million and approximately $22,238.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000282 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000208 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,908,324 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

