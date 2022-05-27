H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 386.2% in May

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 386.2% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 104,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.23. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

