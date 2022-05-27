Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $63.17. 2,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,451. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.