Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

