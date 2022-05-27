Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

HALO opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

