Handshake Hits 24-Hour Volume of $235,348.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and $235,348.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,251.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.91 or 0.06166984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00218113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.00618815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00647967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00075284 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004660 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 494,038,200 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.