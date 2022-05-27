Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HLPPY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 67,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

