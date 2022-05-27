Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $704.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 151,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

