Harbour Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,668 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.25. The stock had a trading volume of 186,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $177.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,888 shares of company stock valued at $81,173,177 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

