Harbour Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Harbour Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.38. 20,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average is $219.62. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

