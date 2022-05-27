Harbour Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.21. 79,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,654. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $123.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,716 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.