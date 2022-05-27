Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,449,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,966,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

KO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.29. 292,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,301,525. The stock has a market cap of $278.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

