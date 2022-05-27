Harbour Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harbour Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.42. 140,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,795. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

