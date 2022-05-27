HARD Protocol (HARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.35 Million

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.73 or 0.02024456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00513781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032408 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008952 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.