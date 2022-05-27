Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Update

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a growth of 2,691.1% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,196,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $2,367,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

