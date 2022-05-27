HC Wainwright Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $255.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.78.
Shares of UTHR opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $229.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.63.
In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,049,190. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 511.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
