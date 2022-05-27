HC Wainwright Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $255.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Shares of UTHR opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $229.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.63.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,049,190. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 511.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

