HC Wainwright Raises Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $69.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.63.
MIME opened at $79.92 on Monday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62.
Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.
