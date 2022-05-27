HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of ADCT opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $500.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.85.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,788 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

