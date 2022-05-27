HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.80 target price on the stock.

