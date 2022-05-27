HC Wainwright Trims Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Target Price to $1.50

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.07. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

