HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.08 billion and the lowest is $14.63 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $14.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $60.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.46 billion to $61.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.56 billion to $64.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.82.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,813. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.19 and its 200 day moving average is $243.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $198.69 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 87,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

