Head to Head Review: Rallybio (RLYB) vs. Its Rivals

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) is one of 938 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rallybio to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rallybio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A -42.33% -28.99% Rallybio Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

92.9% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rallybio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rallybio Competitors 6464 21170 43407 871 2.54

Rallybio presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 128.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.74%. Given Rallybio’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rallybio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rallybio and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio N/A -$47.01 million -3.19 Rallybio Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.46

Rallybio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rallybio. Rallybio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rallybio peers beat Rallybio on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rallybio (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; and RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

