Head to Head Review: Retractable Technologies (RVP) & Its Rivals

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Retractable Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 24.98% 51.12% 23.83% Retractable Technologies Competitors -748.46% -65.03% -19.49%

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retractable Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million $56.06 million 3.05 Retractable Technologies Competitors $1.15 billion $84.54 million -498.26

Retractable Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Retractable Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies Competitors 1284 4607 8001 221 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 54.63%. Given Retractable Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retractable Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

