HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

HSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of 95.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.