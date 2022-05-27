Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HL. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 203,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,581. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

