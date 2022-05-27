Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Heineken from €64.00 ($68.09) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Heineken from €97.00 ($103.19) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Heineken from €104.50 ($111.17) to €105.60 ($112.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($127.66) to €121.00 ($128.72) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.70.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Heineken Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.