Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to announce $164.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $172.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $161.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $666.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $684.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $780.05 million, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $800.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $702.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

