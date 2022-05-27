HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €34.89 ($37.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €32.54 ($34.62) and a 1-year high of €97.50 ($103.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.52 and a 200-day moving average of €54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 34.37.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

