HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Lowered to €37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.00) to €37.00 ($39.36) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($117.02) to €89.00 ($94.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($84.04) to €78.00 ($82.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of HLFFF stock remained flat at $$36.84 on Friday. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

