Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. 26,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,744. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

