Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $119.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.74. 27,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.