Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 98,284 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.