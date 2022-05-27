Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of relatively flat vs FY22 or $1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Hibbett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS.
Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.
HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
