Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.

Hibbett stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $681.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Hibbett alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.