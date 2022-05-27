Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.54) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($25.10) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.04) on Tuesday. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,175 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,922 ($24.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,412.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,541.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,500 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £22,395 ($28,180.45).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

