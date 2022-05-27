Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of HMLP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.