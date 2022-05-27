Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 6th

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.02) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.71). The company has a market cap of £410.56 million and a PE ratio of 240.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

