HomeServe (LON:HSV) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSV. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HomeServe to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.36) to GBX 1,200 ($15.10) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.86) to GBX 1,205 ($15.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,200.22 ($15.10).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 935.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 848.62. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,175 ($14.79).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

