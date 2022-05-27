Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.10. The company had a trading volume of 71,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

