Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.35. 98,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.