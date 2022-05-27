Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.33. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $33,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,103 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.